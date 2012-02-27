MILAN Feb 27 Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica on Monday said its AgustaWestland unit is not responsible for any alleged wrongdoing relating to an helicopter contract in India.

"AgustaWestland is not involved in any irregularity concerning the supply of helicopters in India," the company said in a statement in response to reports in the Italian press.

Italian daily Il Messaggero said on Monday that the Indian defence ministry had opened a probe into suspect bribery in a 2010 tender for the supply of 12 Agusta Westland 101 helicopters. The daily did not give a source for the story.

The report sent Finmeccanica shares down more than 7 percent on Monday. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)