MILAN Jan 21 The board of Finmeccanica has asked the Italian defence group's CEO to press ahead with and conclude talks to sell its rail assets, the company said on Wednesday.

State-controlled Finmeccanica is talking with Japan's Hitachi and China's Insigma over the sale of its unprofitable train-making unit AnsaldoBreda and its 40 percent stake in rail signalling company Ansaldo STS.

The asset sales are designed to cut debt and allow Finmeccanica to focus on its core aerospace and defence businesses. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)