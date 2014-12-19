MILAN Dec 19 Italian defence group Finmeccanica continues to discuss the sale of its AnsaldoBreda train-making unit with Japan's Hitachi and China's Insigma, as it works towards exiting the transport business.

Finmeccanica said in a statement on Friday talks with Hitachi and Insigma continue "under terms and timing required to determine the best offer".

The state-controlled Italian group also said its board had given a green light to the sale of its BredaMenarinibus unit.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)