ATHENS, June 9 Position: Greek finance minister
Incumbent: Gikas Hardouvelis
Term: To take office on June 10 2014; Election due by 2016
Key facts:
- A well-respected economist, Hardouvelis was a professor of
finance and banking at Piraeus University and chief economist at
Greece's Eurobank.
- He advised former technocrat prime minister Lucas
Papademos (2011-2012) during negotiations with Greece's foreign
creditors, the European Union and International Monetary Fund.
He also served as economic adviser to ex-Socialist prime
Minister Costas Simitis, who took Greece into the euro zone in
2001.
- Hardouvelis holds a PhD in economics from the University
of California, Berkeley, and a Masters degree in applied
mathematics from Harvard.
- A supporter of structural reforms and a smaller but
effective public sector, he has said that Greece's growth plan
should focus on exports and investment to make the economy more
competitive and the country more business-friendly.
- Hardouvelis has said that a consensus on reforms is
necessary among all major political parties in Greece.
