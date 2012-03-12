(Adds quotes on inflation, debt issuance)
DOHA, March 12 Qatar's state budget for
next fiscal year will be roughly the same size as the current
year's budget, finance and economy minister Youssef Kamal said
on Monday.
"It will be the same size as the prevailing budget, maybe a
little increase," he told reporters.
Previously, an economic adviser to the country's emir had
said last month that budget spending for the 2012/13 fiscal
year, which starts on April 1, would be much higher than in the
current year. Kamal did not explain the contradictory statements
or give details.
Last week, Qatar's state news agency, citing a decision by
the cabinet, reported that the deadline for releasing the state
budget for the coming fiscal year would be pushed back to the
end of May because of changes to the government's accounting
system and the way it prepares budgets. The annual budget is
usually announced by April 1.
In its 2011/12 budget, the world's top liquefied natural gas
exporter originally planned spending worth 139.9 billion riyals
($38.4 billion) and a surplus of 22.5 billion riyals, or 4.9
percent of gross domestic product.
Partly in response to political unrest elsewhere in the
Middle East, Qatar hiked basic salaries and social benefits for
the state's civilian employees by 60 percent last September,
while military staff received 50-120 percent rises. The
International Monetary Fund estimated such extra social spending
would add $1.6 billion to expenditure in 2011/12.
DEBT
Kamal said government revenues were quite sufficient to
cover its budget, but that would not preclude debt issues by the
government this calendar year.
"Last year we were on the market -- we issued some bonds
internationally and locally. Revenue for the state exceeds the
budget but that doesn't mean we don't have a plan to be on the
market once or twice a year," he said.
"We want to create a yield and give a benchmark to other
institutions. Government issuance last year helped create a
benchmark for QNB (Qatar National Bank) and Doha Bank."
In January last year, the government sold 50 billion riyals
worth of domestic bonds; it issued $5 billion of bonds
internationally last November.
Kamal reiterated previous statements by government officials
that inflation was expected to be between 3 and 3.5 percent this
calendar year.
The government is not concerned about controlling inflation,
partly because debt issues can be used to limit inflationary
pressure, he said. Economists believe last year's domestic
issues of domestic government bonds and Treasury bills were
intended partly to limit inflation by draining excess funds from
the banking system.
