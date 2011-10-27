HELSINKI Oct 27 Finnish carrier Finnair's third-quarter profit slumped 79 percent from a year earlier to 11 million euros ($15 mln) as companies cut back on business travel.

"After the European holiday season, business travel has not taken off in line with our earlier expectations, and in cargo traffic, the load factor has declined due to overcapacity in the industry," it said.

Finnair warned earlier this month that it would not reach profitability in the second half of the year, contrary to its earlier expectations. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)