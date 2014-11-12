Nov 12 Finnair Oyj

* Finnair and Flybe have entered into a conditional share sale agreement of Flybe Nordic - flights will continue normally

* Says Flybe and Finnair accordingly have signed an agreement under which it is intended that Flybe will exit Flybe Nordic by end of 2014

* Says has advance payment and other operational receivables from Flybe Finland

* Due to Flybe Finland's ownership change and need to restructure its operations, it is possible that a part of these receivables cannot be collected

* Is also considering giving working capital financing to Flybe Finland

* Estimates that resulting financial impacts will not exceed loss of 20 million euros