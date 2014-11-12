UPDATE 1-Berlin airports ground staff extend strike until Wednesday
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancelled flights for Wednesday, union, employers comment)
Nov 12 Finnair Oyj
* Finnair and Flybe have entered into a conditional share sale agreement of Flybe Nordic - flights will continue normally
* Says Flybe and Finnair accordingly have signed an agreement under which it is intended that Flybe will exit Flybe Nordic by end of 2014
* Says has advance payment and other operational receivables from Flybe Finland
* Due to Flybe Finland's ownership change and need to restructure its operations, it is possible that a part of these receivables cannot be collected
* Is also considering giving working capital financing to Flybe Finland
* Estimates that resulting financial impacts will not exceed loss of 20 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, March 13 BHP Billiton on Monday invited striking workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, to return to the negotiating table, after they rejected a similar approach on Saturday.
LONDON, March 13 Brevan Howard Asset Management, a British hedge fund, has sought an injunction to prevent Reuters publishing a story that the firm says is based on confidential information.