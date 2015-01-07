Jan 7 Finnair Oyj :

* Flybe UK Ltd's 60 percent ownership of Flybe Nordic venture will be transferred to Staffpoint and G.W. Sohlberg Ltd.

* Staffpoint's ownership in joint venture would be 45 percent, GWS's 15 percent and Finnair's 40 percent

* Flights operated by Flybe Finland will continue normally.

* Transaction price is previously announced 1 euro.

* Ownership change of Flybe Nordic does not have any immediate financial impact on Finnair