Jan 7 Finnair Oyj :
* Flybe UK Ltd's 60 percent ownership of Flybe Nordic
venture will be transferred to Staffpoint and G.W. Sohlberg Ltd.
* Staffpoint's ownership in joint venture would be 45
percent, GWS's 15 percent and Finnair's 40 percent
* Flights operated by Flybe Finland will continue normally.
* Transaction price is previously announced 1 euro.
* Ownership change of Flybe Nordic does not have any
immediate financial impact on Finnair
