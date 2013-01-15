* Vehvilainen led Finnair turnaround
* Finnair shares fall 6 pct, Cargotec up 3 pct
HELSINKI Jan 15 Finnair Chief
Executive Mika Vehvilainen will leave the airline to lead cargo
handling equipment maker Cargotec, Finnish financial
magazine Talouselama reported in its online edition on Tuesday.
Cargotec said in October that Chief Executive Mikael Makinen
was stepping down to lead its marine unit which plans to list in
Asia. The company has been struggling to improve profitability.
Vehvilainen is credited for leading a turnaround at Finnair,
which expects to have turned profitable last year for the first
time since 2008.
Finnair handed over a third of its short-haul routes to
Flybe in 2012 to cut costs and focus on more profitable
Asian routes. It has also accelerated cost cuts to stave off
competition from discount carriers.
But Vehvilainen was also the target of a police
investigation last year for suspected bribe-taking related to a
real estate deal. He was found innocent, but said he regretted
making the arrangement.
Finnair declined to comment, calling the report "market
rumours". Cargotec was not immediately available for comment.
Finnair shares fell 6.0 percent to 2.80 euros while Cargotec
shares rose 3.1 percent to 21.15 euros by 0926 GMT.