GE's Immelt says U.S. "diverging" from the world
Feb 27 The United States is "diverging" from the rest of the world and will be "less of a leader in trade", General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeffrey Immelt said in a letter to shareholders.
HELSINKI Feb 21 Finland should decide this spring on giving up its majority stake in Finnair to allow the loss-making flag carrier to reorganise and form new partnerships, international development minister Heidi Hautala said on Tuesday.
"Diluting ownership, without selling shares, would enable more opportunities for Finnair. It does not mean that the state could not have impact on Finnair, it could have a strong impact for instance with 20-30 percent stake, if that is what was to be decided," Hautala told reporters.
Hautala, who is also responsible for state ownership, said getting parliament's approval to the possible stake reduction from 55.8 percent was likely to be difficult.
Finnair said on Feb. 9 it was in talks with potential partners for European routes, to cuts costs and allow it to invest in more profitable long-haul routes to Asia. (Reporting by Eero Vassinen; Writing by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Dan Lalor)
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in January after three straight months of strong gains, but did little to change views that manufacturing was recovering from a prolonged slump amid rising commodity prices.
COLOMBO, Feb 27 Sri Lankan shares fell on Monday to hit their lowest close in more than two weeks as investors were worried over rising interest rates, but foreign buying and block deals in Expolanka Holdings boosted the turnover.