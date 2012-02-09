HELSINKI Feb 9 Finland's government may
consider selling its stake in Finnair to allow the
flag carrier to form a joint venture in Europe, a minister said
on public broadcaster YLE.
Finnair said earlier on Thursday that it is in talks with
potential partners for European routes, to cut costs and allow
it to invest in more profitable long-haul routes such as those
to Asia.
"I think we have to also be prepared for potentially giving
it up," the International Development Minister Heidi Hautala
told YLE when asked about the state's 55.8 percent stake in
Finnair.
