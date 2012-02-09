HELSINKI Feb 9 Finnair
reported a larger-than expected fourth quarter loss due to
higher fuel costs and a weaker global economy, and said it was
looking for a joint venture partner to cut costs in Europe.
Finland's national carrier said on Thursday its operational
loss in the fourth quarter of 2011 was 31.6 million euros
($41.88 million), compared to the average forecast of 28.4
million euros in a Reuters poll.
Finnair said had begun talks for potential partnerships in
Europe, and aims to cut 80 million euros in 2012 -- part of a
previously announced plan to cut 140 million euros by 2014.
($1 = 0.7545 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)