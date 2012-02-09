HELSINKI Feb 9 Finnair reported a larger-than expected fourth quarter loss due to higher fuel costs and a weaker global economy, and said it was looking for a joint venture partner to cut costs in Europe.

Finland's national carrier said on Thursday its operational loss in the fourth quarter of 2011 was 31.6 million euros ($41.88 million), compared to the average forecast of 28.4 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Finnair said had begun talks for potential partnerships in Europe, and aims to cut 80 million euros in 2012 -- part of a previously announced plan to cut 140 million euros by 2014. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)