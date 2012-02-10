HELSINKI Feb 10 Finland's government may
reduce its ownership in Finnair but it does not plan
to sell its entire 55.8 percent stake, as it seeks ways to
secure the future of the airline, the prime minister said on
Friday.
"Naturally the state will not totally withdraw from Finnair,
but whether we are ready to reduce our stake ... that might make
sense," Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said in a television
interview with public broadcaster YLE.
The loss-making flag carrier said on Thursday it was in
talks with potential partners to form a joint venture for
European routes, to cut costs and allow it to invest in more
profitable Asian routes.
Also on Thursday Minister Heidi Hautala, responsible for
state ownership, said the state was prepared to consider options
for its Finnair stake.
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Edmund Klamann)