HELSINKI Feb 10 Finland's government may reduce its ownership in Finnair but it does not plan to sell its entire 55.8 percent stake, as it seeks ways to secure the future of the airline, the prime minister said on Friday.

"Naturally the state will not totally withdraw from Finnair, but whether we are ready to reduce our stake ... that might make sense," Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said in a television interview with public broadcaster YLE.

The loss-making flag carrier said on Thursday it was in talks with potential partners to form a joint venture for European routes, to cut costs and allow it to invest in more profitable Asian routes.

Also on Thursday Minister Heidi Hautala, responsible for state ownership, said the state was prepared to consider options for its Finnair stake. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Edmund Klamann)