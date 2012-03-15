* Finland shuffles Finnair board due to bonus scandal
* Board to get six new members
* CEO to stay for now but target of police inquiry
HELSINKI, March 15 Finland's government is
forcing the country's flag carrier Finnair to overhaul its board
after a scandal over executives' benefits, a minister said on
Thursday.
Heidi Hautala, the minister responsible for state ownership
in Finnish companies, said six out of eight board members will
be replaced due to lack of openness in decisions regarding
management compensation made in 2009.
"I think the credibility of the company has been damaged,"
Hautala told Reuters. "So now the only chance for me is to take
very drastic measures and renew most of Finnair's board."
Finnair, 55.8 percent owned by the Finnish government,
acknowledged the decision.
The airline has faced an uproar over executives'
compensation, particularly over bonuses for top officials during
a time when the company was implementing job cuts. Police have
also launched an investigation into the CEO's real estate
dealings.
The series of scandals come as the company is trying to end
its loss spiral by reorganizing its short-haul flight business
in Europe.
Hautala admitted the scandals made it more difficult for
Finnair to deal with its strategic troubles.
"This is the only way to guarantee that we can come back to
the discussion on Finnair's strategy," Hautala told Reuters.
Hautala said Finnair Chief Executive Mika Vehvilainen would
remain in his position for now, but added that could change
depending on a police inquiry.
Shares in Finnair were 1.3 percent higher at 2.34 euros by
1122 GMT, while the general Helsinki bourse index was
flat.
(Reporting by Eero Vassinen; Editing by Mike Nesbit and
Hans-Juergen Peters)