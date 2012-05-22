* Finnair looking to cut low-margin short-haul routes
HELSINKI, May 22 Loss-making Finnish flag
carrier Finnair plans to hand over the operation of a
third of its European routes to low-cost British airline Flybe
to cut costs and help restore profitability.
The companies, which launched their Flybe Nordic joint
venture last year, said on Tuesday Finnair would transfer 12
Embraer aircraft, along with around 200 cabin crew, to Flybe.
Flybe will take over the operations in October, although it is
not yet decided which routes will be affected.
Finnair has been looking for ways to overhaul its business
in Europe, where it faces fierce competition from discount
airlines. The company wants to focus instead on profitable
routes to Asian destinations such as Japan, China, and
Singapore.
"This move is a part of our strategy to restore Finnair's
profitability," Chief Executive Mika Vehvilainen said.
He also said the company would aim to boost the
profitability of the remaining two thirds of its European
flights through more deals or cost cuts.
Finnair shares were up more than three percent by 0855 GMT
and Flybe's shares were up four percent.
In the past four years, Finnair has reported net losses
totalling around 250 million euros ($319.20 million). The
economic downturn, low-cost competitors and high fuel prices
have eroded profits of many national carriers around the world.
Finnair said it was on track to achieve annual cost savings
of 140 million euros by 2014, although the latest deal would not
mean any immediate job cuts.
Under this latest deal, Finnair will pay a fixed amount for
Flybe Nordic to operate the aircraft on the routes, but will
still take care of sales and marketing.
Flybe Nordic, owned 60 percent by Flybe and 40 percent by
Finnair, agreed last July to buy Finnish Commuter Airlines for
25 million euros ($32 million).
Finnair, 55.8 percent owned by the Finnish government, has
faced an uproar this year over executives' pay, particularly
over bonuses for top officials when the company was cutting
jobs. The government has pushed the airline to overhaul its
board after the executive pay row.
The government has previously said it might trim its stake.
($1 = 0.7832 euro)
(Reporting By Eero Vassinen; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Jane
Merriman)