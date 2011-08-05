* To cut more costs, aims to save 140 mln euros by 2014

* Q2 op. loss 25.2 mln euros

* Sees red for full year

HELSINKI, Aug 5 Finnish airline Finnair launched a new cost-cutting plan to save 140 million euros ($199.5 million) by 2014 and said it would likely remain in the red for the full year.

"We must improve our operational efficiency... We will begin the planning of these savings and initiate discussions with personnel group representatives," Finnair Chief Executive Mika Vehvilainen said in a statement.

The company narrowed its second-quarter operating loss to 25.2 million euros from 33.3 million euros a year earlier. Analysts' forecasts ranged from losses of 5.1 million to 66.0 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Finnair said it expects a profit in the second half of 2011, but not enough to pull it out of the red for the full year.

