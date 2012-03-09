HELSINKI, March 9 Finnish police have begun investigating a real estate deal by Finnair's chief executive, the flag carrier said on Friday.

Finnair CEO Mika Vehvilainen sold his apartment to pension insurance firm Ilmarinen, which then rented it back to Finnair while he remained living there.

Finnair is a top Ilmarinen client. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Dan Lalor)