HELSINKI, March 15 Finland's government is
forcing the country's flag carrier Finnair to overhaul its board
after a scandal over executives' benefits, a minister said on
Thursday.
Heidi Hautala, the minister responsible for state ownership
in Finnish companies, said six out of eight board members will
be replaced due to "lack of openness required from a government
company". Finnair, 55.8 percent owned by the Finnish government,
acknowledged the decision.
Finnair has faced an uproar over executives' compensation,
particularly over bonuses for top officials during a time when
the company was implementing job cuts. Police have also launched
an investigation into the CEO's real estate dealings.
Hautala said Finnair Chief Executive Mika Vehvilainen would
remain in his position for now, but added that could change
depending on a police inquiry.
(Reporting by Eero Vassinen; Editing by Mike Nesbit)