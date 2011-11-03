HELSINKI Nov 3 Finland's flag carrier Finnair
will outsource more of its operations and cut more
jobs, the chairman of the company's board said in a TV interview
on Thursday.
"The cost structure in Finnair is uncompetitive, we do not
succeed in comparison with traditional airliners," Harri Sailas
said in an interview with MTV3.
"I believe that ... to outsource more operations, and keep
the headcount on the falling track, I think that is the path we
have to take," he added.
He did not comment on the scale of further job cuts and
whether they would be part of the company's existing
cost-cutting plans.
Loss-making Finnair, majority-owned by the Finnish state,
launched a plan in August to save 140 million euros.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)