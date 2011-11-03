HELSINKI Nov 3 Finland's flag carrier Finnair will outsource more of its operations and cut more jobs, the chairman of the company's board said in a TV interview on Thursday.

"The cost structure in Finnair is uncompetitive, we do not succeed in comparison with traditional airliners," Harri Sailas said in an interview with MTV3.

"I believe that ... to outsource more operations, and keep the headcount on the falling track, I think that is the path we have to take," he added.

He did not comment on the scale of further job cuts and whether they would be part of the company's existing cost-cutting plans.

Loss-making Finnair, majority-owned by the Finnish state, launched a plan in August to save 140 million euros. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)