HELSINKI May 31 Deutsche Lufthansa AG
said on Thursday it has pulled out of a deal to buy
Finnair's catering business, because the German
company's board did not approve the transaction due to a
spending freeze.
The German airline's catering unit LSG Sky Chefs had planned
to buy Finnair's catering business in a deal signed in March, in
a drive to cut costs and respond to tough competition from
discount airlines by consolidating services.
"This is naturally a disappointment both to LSG Sky Chefs
and to us and we had worked hard to make the cooperation work
for the benefit of both parties," Finnair official Anssi
Komulainen said in a statement, adding that the company would
now consider alternatives.
