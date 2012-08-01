RPT-Samsung Group says will do best to ensure truth revealed in court
SEOUL, Feb 17 Samsung Group said on Friday it will do its best to ensure that the truth is revealed in future court proceedings, after the arrest of its chief, Jay Y. Lee.
FRANKFURT Aug 1 Deutsche Lufthansa's catering unit LSG Sky Chefs struck an agreement with Finnair that allows it to buy shares in the Helsinki-based airline's catering division within the next five years.
The purchase price has been pre-determined, LSG Sky Chefs said on Wednesday, without providing details.
The agreement came after Lufthansa's supervisory board in May blocked a deal for LSG Sky Chefs to buy Finnair's catering business because of a group-wide spending freeze.
As airlines seek to squeeze costs in a tough economic environment, more consolidation is expected among airline catering businesses to build scale. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan)
SEOUL, Feb 17 Samsung Group said on Friday it will do its best to ensure that the truth is revealed in future court proceedings, after the arrest of its chief, Jay Y. Lee.
SEOUL, Feb 17 Samsung Group said on Friday it will do its best to ensure that the truth is revealed in future court proceedings, after the arrest of its chief, Jay Y. Lee.
SYDNEY, Feb 17 Virgin Australia Holding Ltd on Friday posted a 48-percent fall in first-half underlying pre-tax earnings and deferred the delivery of new Boeing Co 737MAX aircraft after airfares tumbled due to tough conditions in the domestic aviation market.