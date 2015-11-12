LONDON Nov 12 British Airways-owner IAG said it was not in talks to acquire Finnish carrier Finnair, denying a report in a Finnish newspaper that said talks between the pair had advanced.

"We haven't been in any discussions with Finnair," a spokeswoman for IAG told Reuters on Thursday.

Shares in Finnair rose as much as 6 percent on the reports earlier on Thursday, before paring gains to trade at around 2 percent.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)