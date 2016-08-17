* Q2 core EBIT 3.2 mln euros vs 14.8 mln in Reuters poll

* Plans new cost cuts

* Shares down 7 pct (Adds CEO comments, background)

By Tuomas Forsell and Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Aug 17 Finnair warned profit growth would slow in the second half and said it would cut costs further after reporting much worse than expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday as security concerns in Europe hit passenger numbers.

Shares in the state-controlled company, which uses its Helsinki hub to bring Asian travellers to European destinations, tumbled 7 percent after it reported second-quarter core operating profit of 3.2 million euros ($3.6 mln) -- against a Reuters poll forecast of 14.8 million euros.

It did, however, reverse a loss of 13 million euros for the same quarter last year.

Like other airlines in Europe, Finnair is feeling the impact of travellers becoming more cautious about taking trips after attacks in France and Belgium and a failed coup in Turkey.

Quarterly passenger revenue from Asia fell 2 percent from a year earlier despite new bigger aircraft and the launch of services on new routes.

"The decline is due to cancellations following the situation in Europe," Chief Executive Pekka Vauramo told a news conference.

"We've now seen periods where some 45 percent of group travels have been cancelled, as the usual rate is around 25 percent," he said, adding that Chinese and South Korean travellers in particular had turned cautious.

Asked about pressure on ticket prices, Vauramo said: "For passengers, there will surely be more good news ahead."

Shares in the firm fell 7 percent by 0949 GMT. They are now down 10 percent this year.

Finnair has struggled in recent years with tough competition from discount carriers, but cost savings and a focus on Asia helped it swing into profit last year.

The carrier said it expects a profit improvement this year powered by cost cutting, low fuel prices and new capacity, but analysts said they were bound to cut their full-year estimates.

Ahead of the second-quarter results, analysts had expected a full year profit of 102 million euros, up from 24 million in 2015.

Following years of cost cutting, Finnair now aims to save 20 million euros in annual costs by next June, but did not say how many jobs it could axe. Finnair's staff has roughly halved in 15 years to around 5,000. ($1 = 0.8878 euros) (Editing by Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)