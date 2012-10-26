(Corrects second paragraph to read "operational level" instead of "operating level")

HELSINKI Oct 26 National airline Finnair reported a 7 percent rise in its third-quarter operational profit to 49 million euros ($63.5 million) on Friday and said it was cutting costs faster than planned.

Finnair said it now expects to be profitable this year at the operational level, and expects to have cut 90 million euros in costs by the end of 2012, 10 million more than previously planned. ($1=0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Greg Mahlich)