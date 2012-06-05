HELSINKI, June 5 Finnish labour union Pro said
on Tuesday about 1,000 employees working at Finnair's
technical services had started a week-long strike as a protest
against the plan to cut 280 jobs and to outsource engine
services to Switzerland's SR Technics.
The union said the strike, due to end on June 13, would
impact all technical services provided for Finnair's aircraft at
Helsinki-Vantaa airport.
Finnair said in a statement the company could not yet
estimate the precise impact or costs of the strike, but said
some flights might have to be cancelled.
