HELSINKI Nov 30 Finland should cut its controlling stake in Finnair to free up the airline to form the partnerships it needs to stand up to competition from low-cost carriers, a minister said.

Heidi Hautala, minister responsible for state holdings in firms, said she hoped the six-party coalition government would early next year agree to a reduction of its 55.8 percent stake in the airline to below 50 percent.

"State-owned airlines have, one after another, ended up in very difficult situations... Finnair must find new partnerships which could enable it operate in a more efficient way," she told reporters.

The national carrier, facing tough competition from discount carriers, said in October it has been cutting costs and focusing on profitable long-haul flights to Asia and was likely to turn profitable this year for the first time since 2008. It recently handed over operations of a third of its European routes to British low-cost airline Flybe.

Finnair's Nordic peer SAS recently announced a major cost-cutting plan to secure new financing and its long-term survival.

The government has not yet agreed on Hautala's plan, and politicians from two left-leaning parties have voiced concerns.