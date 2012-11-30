UPDATE 4-Austria sues Airbus over alleged Eurofighter fraud
* Austria sees potential damages of up to 1.1 bln euros (Adds Airbus statement, details from press conference)
HELSINKI Nov 30 Finland should cut its controlling stake in Finnair to free up the airline to form the partnerships it needs to stand up to competition from low-cost carriers, a minister said.
Heidi Hautala, minister responsible for state holdings in firms, said she hoped the six-party coalition government would early next year agree to a reduction of its 55.8 percent stake in the airline to below 50 percent.
"State-owned airlines have, one after another, ended up in very difficult situations... Finnair must find new partnerships which could enable it operate in a more efficient way," she told reporters.
The national carrier, facing tough competition from discount carriers, said in October it has been cutting costs and focusing on profitable long-haul flights to Asia and was likely to turn profitable this year for the first time since 2008. It recently handed over operations of a third of its European routes to British low-cost airline Flybe.
Finnair's Nordic peer SAS recently announced a major cost-cutting plan to secure new financing and its long-term survival.
The government has not yet agreed on Hautala's plan, and politicians from two left-leaning parties have voiced concerns.
* Austria sees potential damages of up to 1.1 bln euros (Adds Airbus statement, details from press conference)
* Commission recommends fine of 10 pct of banks' local turnover (Adds treasury statement)
* Air France rallies after strong update (Adds details, closing prices)