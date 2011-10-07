(Adds CEO comments)

HELSINKI, OCT 7 - Finland's flag-carrier Finnair warned it will not return to profit in the second half of the year as it previously hoped, saying its fourth quarter would be weaker than expected as a weak economy continues to hit business travel.

Finnair said preliminary results showed the third quarter was profitable but conditions were deteriorating.

"This change in financial outlook reflects that prebookings for business travel, especially in Finland, have been weaker than expected after the end of the European holiday season, and that those bookings are unlikely to pick up significantly during the fourth quarter due to current global economic uncertainty," the company said in a statement on Friday.

Chief Executive Mika Vehvilainen said in a statement that the company would "turn over every stone" to cut costs.

In September, the company announced it plans to cut around 155 jobs and reduce spending in areas like marketing and procurement.