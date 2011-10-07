(Adds CEO comments)
HELSINKI, OCT 7 - Finland's flag-carrier Finnair
warned it will not return to profit in the second half of the
year as it previously hoped, saying its fourth quarter would be
weaker than expected as a weak economy continues to hit business
travel.
Finnair said preliminary results showed the third quarter
was profitable but conditions were deteriorating.
"This change in financial outlook reflects that prebookings
for business travel, especially in Finland, have been weaker
than expected after the end of the European holiday season, and
that those bookings are unlikely to pick up significantly during
the fourth quarter due to current global economic uncertainty,"
the company said in a statement on Friday.
Chief Executive Mika Vehvilainen said in a statement that
the company would "turn over every stone" to cut costs.
In September, the company announced it plans to cut around
155 jobs and reduce spending in areas like marketing and
procurement.
