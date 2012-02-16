UPDATE 1-BHP Billiton boosts interim dividend on commodities surge
* Focus on debt reduction remains (Adds CEO comment, outlook, details)
Feb 16 XFinning International Inc , which sells, rents and services heavy equipment, posted a 29 percent rise in quarterly profit on higher new equipment and product support sales.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to C$71 million, or 41 Canadian cents per basic share, from C$55 million, or 32 Canadian cents per basic share, last year.
Revenue for Finning, the largest dealer of Caterpillar equipment, rose 34 percent to C$1.81 billion.
The company, which has operations in western Canada, South America, Ireland and UK, said new equipment revenue rose 58 percent to C$990 million while product support revenue rose 10 percent to C$642.6 million
Shares of the company, which have gained 44 percent in the past four months, closed at C$26.75 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Focus on debt reduction remains (Adds CEO comment, outlook, details)
Feb 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* HY net profit $3.20 billion versus loss of $5.67 billion year ago