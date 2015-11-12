Nov 12 Canada's Finning International Inc , the world's biggest dealer of Caterpillar Inc equipment, said it would cut 1,100 jobs in Canada and South America due to weak sales.

The latest cuts bring the total to 1,900 this year, or 13 percent of the company's workforce, the company said on Thursday. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)