Feb 18 Canada's Finning International Inc
, the world's biggest dealer of Caterpillar Inc
equipment, swung to a quarterly loss and said it would cut more
jobs.
The company, which has been hurt by lower demand from the
mining, energy and construction industries, posted a net loss of
C$309 million ($225.75 million), or C$1.82 per share, for the
fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
That compared with a profit of C$107 million, or 62 Canadian
cents, a year earlier.
The company, which cut 13 percent of its global workforce
last year, said it would cut another 400-500 jobs by mid-2016.
($1 = 1.3688 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)