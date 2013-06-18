BRIEF-Goldstrike forms strategic alliance with Newmont and its unit
* Entered into a strategic alliance with Newmont Mining Corporation and its subsidiary, Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC
June 18 Heavy equipment dealer Finning International Inc on Tuesday sold C$200 million ($196 million) of seven-year medium-term notes due July 3, 2020, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 3.232 percent notes were priced at par to yield 137.4 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.
The joint lead managers on the sale were the investment dealer arms of Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank.
* Entered into a strategic alliance with Newmont Mining Corporation and its subsidiary, Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC
* On March 3, board voted to increase total number of directors constituting board from 9 to 11 directors - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2n6E9Hl Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 6 The Trump administration is reviewing the possibility of a key change to U.S. biofuels policy requested by oil refiners and Carl Icahn, the billionaire investor and special advisor on regulations to President Donald Trump, a White House official said on Monday.