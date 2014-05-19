(Corrects headline to say 170 instances, not 170 firms)
By Suzanne Barlyn
WASHINGTON May 19 Wall Street's self-regulator
is cracking down on abusive trades made on the basis of
mathematical algorithms and currently has some 170 ongoing
investigations into the subject, its chief said on Monday.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) is
looking at instances in which brokerage firms may have used
algorithms to engage in abusive trades, or failed to supervise
the use of algorithms by their advisers, Rick Ketchum, FINRA
chairman and chief executive, told reporters at the regulator's
annual conference in Washington.
Last week FINRA brought market manipulation case jointly
with financial exchanges run by CBOE Holdings Inc,
NASDAQ OMX Group Inc and IntercontinentalExchange Group
Inc involving what they alleged was an
algorithmic-trading scheme where waves of equity trades were
used to artificially affect options pricing.
New York-based HAP Trading LLC and its chief executive,
Harsh Padia, were ordered to give up $1.25 million in profits
and pay $250,000 in penalties for manipulation and for failing
to properly supervise an employee, according to a statement from
the exchanges.
FINRA's recent investigations are a response to the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission's 2011 so-called "market
access rule" requiring brokerages with direct market access to
have risk management controls and supervisory procedures in
place, Ketchum said.
Ketchum's comments come as critics such as influential
author Michael Lewis, in his book "Flash Boys: A Wall Street
Revolt", accuse high-frequency traders of using their faster
computers to manipulate stock prices in their favor.
FINRA is concerned about algorithms designed to trigger
illegal, manipulative market behaviors such as "spoofing," when
orders are rapidly placed and canceled to create the illusion of
market demand. Unsuspecting traders are then tricked into buying
or selling at artificial prices, only to later find that the
orders were canceled.
A large percentage of the improper market activity
represents orders firms handle as agents for their clients, not
necessarily market activities by the firms themselves, Ketchum
said.
FINRA's investigations have already led to some recent
enforcement actions, such as the CBOE complaint filed last week,
Ketchum said.
FINRA expects to announce more enforcement cases during the
coming year, Ketchum said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Additional reporting by Emmanuel
Olaoye in Washington and Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)