* Arbitration parties can customize cases in new program
* Program responds to surge in large cases
By Suzanne Barlyn
June 12 A pilot program that will give parties
more flexibility in securities arbitration cases involving $10
million or more in claims will launch on July 2, a Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority executive said on Tuesday.
The FINRA program will, generally, allow parties in large
disputes to "shape their own arbitration," said Linda Fienberg,
president of FINRA's dispute resolution unit.
Parties that agree to use the pilot program can bypass
certain FINRA arbitration rules and procedures by customizing
the process to better suit their cases, Fienberg said in remarks
on Tuesday during a New York City Bar Association seminar.
For example, parties will be able to hire arbitrators that
may not be in FINRA's arbitrator pool and develop their own
procedures for exchanging information prior to the hearing,
among other things, Fienberg said.
FINRA, Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog, runs the
arbitration forum in which most investors and securities
industry members are required to resolve their legal disputes
against brokerage firms.
Fienberg began publicly discussing initial plans for the
tailored program last year. She expects the program will be used
mostly in cases involving institutional investors.
The pilot program is FINRA's response to a surge in cases in
which claimants are requesting significant awards, Feinberg said
on Tuesday. There are more than 200 cases pending in FINRA's
arbitration forum involving claims over $10 million, she said.
Claimants, in a small number of those cases, are requesting as
much as a $100 million, Feinberg said.
Some cases involve losses tied structured products,
typically notes whose performance is tied to an underlying
security, such as a stock or index. There were only four such
cases filed in FINRA's arbitration unit in 2008, at the start of
the financial crisis. There were 156 in 2011 and investors have
filed 60 structured product cases with FINRA so far this year.
While large cases represent a small fraction of the roughly
6,500 pending at FINRA, they can be complex and extraordinarily
time-consuming.
"The parties really do require special attention," said
Michael Sullivan, a lawyer at Coughlin Duffy LLP in Morristown,
New Jersey. Lawyers who file non-securities related arbitration
cases outside of FINRA are often accustomed to customizing the
process, Sullivan said. "I think FINRA is responding to that."
FINRA has already tried the customized approach in a small
number of cases, Fienberg said. Parties with cases involving
less than $10 million can also use the program, but it may not
be worth the extra costs involved, according to Fienberg.
For example, parties may want to rent facilities outside of
those that FINRA offers or agree to pay certain compensation to
certain arbitrators, she said. Those costs could likely exceed
FINRA's fees, which include $450 for each four-hour hearing
session.
FINRA plans to ask the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission to formalize the program through a new rule if the
pilot is successful, Fienberg said. FINRA would have to offer
the program for at least two years before it can consider a rule
filing, according to Fienberg.
(Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)