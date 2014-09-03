(Updates with Fienberg's age and role as head of FINRA's
disciplinary hearings program.)
By Suzanne Barlyn
WASHINGTON, Sept 3 The long-time head of the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's arbitration unit will
retire, the Wall Street watchdog said on Wednesday.
Linda Fienberg, who joined FINRA's predecessor organization,
the National Association of Securities Dealers, in 1996, will
step down from her post at the end of November, according to a
statement from FINRA.
A successor has not yet been named, a spokeswoman said.
FINRA oversees the forum in which investors must resolve
their legal disputes with brokerage firms. Investors consent to
the mandatory arbitration process when they sign agreements to
open accounts.
Fienberg, 72, has overseen many changes to FINRA's
arbitration process during her 18-year tenure. The system has
been marked by controversy since the U.S. Supreme Court narrowly
upheld Wall Street's use of mandatory arbitration agreements for
its customers in 1987. The agreements became an industry-wide
practice following the decision, say lawyers.
Critics of the system had long said it was biased in favor
of Wall Street firms. Fienberg took charge at a time when the
NASD assigned arbitrators to cases and investors had no input in
the selection process, said Philip Aidikoff, a lawyer in Beverly
Hills, California, who represents investors.
The process has since been revised to allow investors,
brokerages and their lawyers to research possible candidates and
rank their preference for arbitrators from lists provided by
FINRA.
"I always found her to be a very fair-minded person who I
think accomplished a lot and helped move the process more in
favor of a level playing field," said Aidikoff, who has
practiced in FINRA's arbitration forum for 25 years.
Other changes during Fienberg's tenure include the removal
of a mandatory industry-affiliated arbitrator on each
three-person arbitration panel. Last year, FINRA ramped up its
process for vetting arbitrators after one of them was criminally
indicted and suspended from the practice of law but failed to
properly disclose those legal run-ins.
The announcement of Fienberg's pending retirement comes as a
plan that would restrict industry veterans from acting as
arbitrators in many disputes between investors and their
brokerages is pending at the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Fienberg also heads the program through which FINRA conducts
hearings involving brokers and Wall Street firms facing
discipline by the regulator.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Leslie
Adler and Andrew Hay)