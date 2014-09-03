WASHINGTON, Sept 3 The long-time head of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's arbitration unit will retire, the Wall Street watchdog said on Wednesday.

Linda Fienberg, who joined FINRA's predecessor organization, the National Association of Securities Dealers, in 1996, will step down from her post at the end of November, according to a statement from FINRA.

A successor has not yet been named, a spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)