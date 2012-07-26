(Corrects in 10th and 11th paragraphs that Jeffrey Wittenberg
represents two, not three, of the arbitrators and that only
those two are continuing to investigate.)
By Suzanne Barlyn
July 25 The Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority has reinstated three securities arbitrators that it
crossed off its roster following a 2011 decision they made
against Merrill Lynch, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters
on Wednesday.
FINRA's removal of the three arbitrators between mid-2011
and early 2012 raised questions among lawyers and others about
whether the influence of a major Wall Street firm was powerful
enough to prevent arbitrators who make decisions adverse to the
industry from continuing to serve.
"FINRA simply does not remove arbitrators from the roster
based on their (rulings) and never has," Linda Fienberg, the
head of FINRA's dispute resolution wrote in a letter on
Wednesday to a national organization of lawyers who represent
investors in securities arbitration cases. It is likely the
first time FINRA has ever reinstated arbitrators.
FINRA's initial decision to remove the arbitrators was made
based on "the findings of an experienced senior staff member who
had initially reviewed the hearing record," Fienberg wrote in
the letter to Ryan Bakhtriari, president of the Public Investors
Arbitration Bar Association, or PIABA.
Fienberg explained that the three arbitrators -- Ilene
Gormly, Fred Pinckney and Daniel Kolver -- were reinstated
following a second review of the arbitrators' dismissal by
Fienberg and other senior dispute resolution managers. Gormly is
a former compliance executive at a commercial bank while
Pinckney is an attorney and Kolver is an attorney as well as
founder of a small securities firm.
FINRA's decision highlights questions about FINRA's process
for removing arbitrators. It still remains unclear as to why the
three were removed from its roster of about 6,400 arbitrators.
The regulator, however, appears to have followed a multistep
process required for reaching that conclusion, that includes
several reviews by FINRA's dispute resolution team, according to
a PIABA official.
"We also have taken steps to ensure that a similar situation
does not occur in the future," Fienberg wrote in her letter.
FINRA dismisses about 30 arbitrators per year from its
roster, for reasons ranging from unprofessional conduct to
mental impairment. But the near-simultaneous dismissal of all
three arbitrators who served on the same case was
"unprecedented," said Andrew Stoltmann, a Chicago-based lawyer
who represents investors.
But two of the arbitrators are not putting the matter to
rest.
"We will continue our investigation," said Jeffrey
Wittenberg, a lawyer in Santa Monica, California, who represents
Gormly and Pinckney. "The facts revealed to date reveal serious
concerns about FINRA's processes in regards to the arbitrator
selection and termination process," he said, adding a lack of
transparency is driving those concerns.
FINRA's removal of the three arbitrators followed their
decision against Merrill Lynch in a case filed in 2009 by a
Georgia couple, Robert and Joan Postell. The couple alleged that
Merrill Lynch failed to adequately monitor their accounts and
initially sought $640,633, according to a FINRA ruling in May
2011. Robert Postell died during the course of the proceedings.
The panel found Merrill liable, awarding Joan Postell and
her husband's estate a total of $520,000, according to the
award. An attorney for the investors declined to comment on the
reinstatement.
In the months that followed, FINRA notified the three
arbitrators that it was removing them from its roster.
Merrill Lynch, which is trying to overturn the panel's
ruling in a court proceeding, also declined to comment on the
arbitrators' reinstatement.
The controversy about the arbitrators' dismissal erupted
following a July 8 Bloomberg column about their plight.
Lawyers for investors are encouraged by FINRA's willingness
to reexamine its decision.
"I'm sure it was a tough decision for FINRA," said Ryan K.
Bakhtiari, PIABA president. "It's good to see that FINRA went
back to the drawing board and presumably reached the right
result," he said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York; editing by Jennifer
Merritt, Gary Crosse and Gerald E. McCormick)