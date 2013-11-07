(Corrects "market regulation" to "member regulation" in 13th
paragraph)
By Suzanne Barlyn
Nov 7 Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog is
trying to fast-track investigations and disciplinary cases
involving risky brokers who may pose the greatest threats to the
investing public, an official said on Wednesday.
Brokers who already have "an extensive disciplinary history
with numerous substantive complaints" could be barred from the
industry more quickly as a result of the change, said Susan
Axelrod, head of regulatory operations for the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority.
These brokers receive more scrutiny from FINRA's staff than
lower-risk brokers, Axelrod told Reuters in an interview. For
example, a broker with multiple customer complaints and
reglatory violations would be seen as a higher risk than one who
was late to file disclosure forms.
Problem brokers typically come to FINRA's attention in
several ways, including through customer complaints and routine
regulatory examinations of brokerages and their branches.
The change came after FINRA noticed that ongoing
investigations involving individual brokers had increased to
more than half of all investigations, Axelrod said.
"We wanted to make sure higher-risk brokers were moving to
the front of the line," she said. She declined to say how many
investigations are pending at FINRA or how many involved
individual brokers.
FINRA launched the fast-track effort earlier this year, but
did not publicize the change.
The program comes to light less than three weeks after FINRA
filed a civil enforcement complaint against a Beverly
Hills-based broker who racked up 64 complaints over 30 years
from customers alleging sales practice violations, most of them
after 2001. [ID: nL1N0IM0XY]
FINRA alleged that the broker, Bambi Holzer, sold seven
investors privately issued securities that later turned out to
be fraudulent and lied in regulatory documents.
That action came after years of criticism from investors'
lawyers that FINRA allowed Holzer to continue working in the
securities business, despite the mounting complaints.
Lawyers for investors said the regulator should have been
honing in on high-risk brokers all along.
"Why hasn't this been going on the entire time?" said Jason
Doss, president of the Public Investors Arbitration Bar
Association, a group of lawyers who represent investors in
securities arbitration cases. "We assumed that the bad apples
always moved to the front of the line."
FINRA's shift involves more coordination across three
internal units at FINRA that collectively deal with member
regulation, enforcement, and fraud detection, Axelrod said. Any
one of the three units can launch an investigation into brokers'
alleged misdeeds.
An expedited investigation and disciplinary process kicks in
once FINRA identifies a broker as "high risk," Axelrod said.
Some of those brokers have not provided information that
FINRA requests during its investigation, a violation of industry
rules, she said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Krista Hughes)