NEW YORK Dec 22 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority fined Barclay's Capital Inc. BARCBC.UL $3 million on Thursday for inadequate supervision and misrepresentation of data relating to the issuance of subprime mortgage securitizations.

Industry rules require firms that issue the securities to disclose certain historical performance information to investors, including delinquency rates.

FINRA found that Barclay's Capital misrepresented those rates for three subprime mortgage securitizations it underwrote and sold between March, 2007 and December, 2010. Barclays posted the inaccurate information on its website, which affected investors' ability to assess other securitizations.

Barclay's Capital also didn't establish an adequate system to supervise the updating of certain disclosures on its website, according to FINRA.

Barclay's Capital, which agreed to the fine in a settlement with FINRA, didn't admit or deny the charges. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn, editing by Bernadette Baum)