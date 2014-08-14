By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 14 Elisse Walter, a former
regulator who twice served as head of the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, was appointed on Thursday to serve as a
public governor to the board of Wall Street's self-funded
regulator.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority announced the
appointment following a vote held during the group's annual
meeting in Washington, D.C.
In addition to Walter, FINRA also appointed Susan Wolburgh
Jenah, the chief executive officer of the Investment Industry
Regulatory Organization of Canada, as a public director.
Two other industry representatives - Cresap Inc President
Mark Cresap and Gregory Fleming of Morgan Stanley's
wealth management unit, were also elected to serve as governors
representing small firms and large firms, respectively.
For Walter, her new role at FINRA is akin to somewhat of a
homecoming. She previously spent more than two decades working
at FINRA, including as a senior executive vice president for
regulatory policy and programs.
Walter, a Democrat, was initially appointed as an SEC
commissioner by President George W. Bush. She briefly chaired
the agency in January 2009, as the White House transitioned to
the new administration under President Barack Obama.
Later, after SEC Chair Mary Schapiro stepped down, Obama
designated her chair in December 2012 until the SEC's current
Chair Mary Jo White was confirmed in April 2013.
FINRA said Thursday that other governors were also
departing, including former SEC Commissioner Harvey Goldschmid
as well as former Comptroller General Charles Bowsher, James
Burton, John F.X. Dolan and Kurt Stocker.
Governors are appointed to three-year terms, and may not
serve more than two consecutive terms. The board is comprised of
24 people, with 13 seats held by public directors and 10 by
industry representatives. FINRA's CEO Richard Ketchum holds the
final spot.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)