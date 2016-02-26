Feb 26 The Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority's board of governors has approved a plan that would
require brokerage firms to disclose how much they mark up the
price of most bonds they sell to retail customers, the Wall
Street watchdog said on Friday.
FINRA's controversial plan is similar to a parallel proposal
by the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), which
regulates municipal advisers and bond dealers. The joint plan
aims to help the public assess the reasonableness of prices
charged by brokers for corporate and municipal bonds.
Approval by FINRA's board of governors allows the Wall
Street watchdog to submit the plan to the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, which must review and approve FINRA's
rules.
Unlike stocks that have a price publicly available on an
exchange, individual dealers determine the price at which they
sell or buy bonds.
The parallel rules proposed by FINRA and MSRB, unveiled in
2014, would apply to corporate and municipal bonds bought by
brokers and dealers on the same day they sell them to an
investor. Most are purchased by dealers within an hour of the
sale, presenting little risk of price volatility. However, the
range of markups among dealers is substantial, FINRA's chairman
and chief executive, Richard Ketchum, has said.
The securities industry has balked at the plan in letters to
the regulators, describing it as expensive to implement,
unnecessary and potentially confusing to investors.
The status of the MSRB's version of the rules was unclear on
Friday. A spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Andrew Hay)