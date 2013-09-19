Sept 19 The Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority's board has approved a measure that would require
brokers to tell certain clients about compensation they receive
when they switch firms, the regulator said on Thursday.
The board has authorized FINRA to send the proposal to the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which must review and
approve all changes to FINRA's rules.
Disclosing a hefty bonus would inform investors of a
conflict of interest their brokers may have when they ask
clients to switch firms along with them, according to Richard
Ketchum, FINRA's chief executive.
Switching firms could be costly to investors, who may have
to sell certain securities, such as brokerage-branded mutual
funds, that are not available through their broker's new firm,
he has said.
"This proposal is about making sure the customer can make a
fully informed decision to follow a broker to a new firm and
understand the costs associated with transferring his or her
account," Ketchum said in a statement.
Firms would also be required to report to FINRA significant
increases in total compensation paid to newly recruited brokers
during their first year. FINRA will use information in
industry-wide examinations to look for certain sales abuses that
may be motivated by a broker's compensation increase.
The trigger for reporting would be an expected increase of
25 percent or $100,000 over the prior year's compensation,
whichever is greater.
The disclosure requirement would apply to recruitment
compensation - including signing bonuses - of $100,000 or more,
and to future payments contingent on performance criteria.
While the largest brokerage firms supported such a plan, it
has been controversial because some firms and brokers are
reluctant to make those disclosures and fear it would ultimately
limit compensation.
Such a rule, however, would shed more light on the brokerage
recruiting world, where signing bonuses for top brokers have
become outsized, with top firms offering as much as 160 percent
to around 195 percent of a broker's annual trailing revenue
production upfront for making a move.
That would mean a broker generating $1 million in annual
revenue could receive nearly $2 million on day one, with
additional promised compensation for meeting certain targets
down the road, according to industry lawyers and recruiters.
FINRA began discussing the possibility of a bonus disclosure
plan in late 2012. The regulator collected input
from the securities industry about the plan early this year.
FINRA must seek permission from its board of governors for
sending rule proposals to the SEC for review and final approval.
