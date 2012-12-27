Dec 27 * Finra says sanctions five firms more than $4.48 million for using municipal

and state bond funds to pay lobbyists * Finra says orders fines, restitution against Citigroup Goldman Sachs

JPMorgan Chase Bank of America's Merrill Lynch unit,

Morgan Stanley * Finra says the banks unfairly obtained reimbursement of fees they paid to

California public securities association * Finra says the banks violated fair dealing and supervisory rules of municipal

securities rulemaking board * Finra says the banks neither admitted nor denied its charges