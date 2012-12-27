BRIEF-Mammoth Energy says board approved further expansion of 57,500 hydraulic horsepower and associated equipment
* Board of directors approved a further expansion of 57,500 hydraulic horsepower (hhp) and associated equipment
Dec 27 * Finra says sanctions five firms more than $4.48 million for using municipal
and state bond funds to pay lobbyists * Finra says orders fines, restitution against Citigroup Goldman Sachs
JPMorgan Chase Bank of America's Merrill Lynch unit,
Morgan Stanley * Finra says the banks unfairly obtained reimbursement of fees they paid to
California public securities association * Finra says the banks violated fair dealing and supervisory rules of municipal
securities rulemaking board * Finra says the banks neither admitted nor denied its charges
* The peoples bank board elects vice chairman
* Pfizer Inc reports 16.4 pct stake in ICU Medical Inc as of Feb. 3