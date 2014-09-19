By Suzanne Barlyn

Sept 19 U.S. securities brokerages scored a victory on Friday as their industry-funded watchdog scrapped a plan that would have required job-switching brokers to disclose signing bonuses to clients.

Instead, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's board of governors authorized the regulator to ask the industry for input about a more general disclosure. This would require firms that lure brokers away from competitors to give an "educational communication" about brokerage firm recruitment practices to clients who may follow their brokers to a new firm.

The proposed communication, which FINRA would create, would "highlight the potential implications" of clients moving assets to the broker's new firm, wrote FINRA's chairman and chief exective, Richard Ketchum, in a board meeting summary.

FINRA's retooled plan comes three months after it withdrew an earlier version from SEC consideration in June, following a firestorm of criticism from many brokers and firms who said the initial plan invaded brokers' privacy and would be difficult and costly to implement.

The regulator's idea to provide investors with general information marks a major departure from what it had initially wanted. The previous version would have required brokers whose bonuses are $100,000 or more to disclose to clients one of several dollar ranges into which their bonuses fall. It also would have applied to future payments contingent on performance criteria.

FINRA has been concerned that recruitment incentives, mainly in the form of bonuses, may sway brokers to suggest that clients move their accounts to the broker's new firm. But that could mean those clients may not be able to hold the same securities or could incur new costs, FINRA has said. Brokers may recommend, unnecessarily, that clients sell mutual funds run by their previous firms, so that clients will pay them commissions to buy funds run by the new firm.

The communication FINRA has proposed would suggest questions that customers who are thinking about moving assets to their broker's new firm may want to ask, such as financial incentives their broker may have received to join that could influence a recommendation to transfer assets, the regulator said. Other questions would relate to costs customers may incur and whether customers could transfer all of their assets.

FINRA's planned scaled back version, however, would omit "material information that can only help an investor's decision-making," said Dev Modi, a securities arbitration lawyer in Florham Park, New Jersey, who represents investors. "More disclosure is better," Modi said.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association had pushed for a more general explanation of potential conflicts instead of specific disclosure of compensation, according to its April 17 letter to the SEC.

A FINRA request for input from the industry is an initial step in developing new rules or changing existing ones. FINRA typically tweaks proposals in response to those comments before sending it to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which must review and approve FINRA's rules.

FINRA's timetable for unveiling the new proposal is unclear. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Diane Craft)