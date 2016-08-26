NEW YORK Aug 26 A Texas wealth management firm
U.S. regulators said grew too fast to supervise agreed to pay
more than $2 million in fines and restitution to settle charges
its senior management failed to rein in partner offices where
brokers were churning accounts.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said Friday that
Caldwell International Securities Corp's (CISC) principal Greg
Caldwell would also be fined $50,000 and barred from acting as a
principal in another securities business.
Greg Caldwell could not be reached for comment.
CISC started in firm president Lennie Freiman's home in
Fisher, Texas, and grew to include nine branches and 20
registered advisers in New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Florida
and Nevada.
FINRA alleged in its complaint that the firm's management
failed to develop and enforce a supervisory system as it
expanded, which allowed many advisors to recommend unsuitable
trades that they did not understand to clients.
Caldwell and other senior managers knew about the
inappropriate investment strategies but did nothing to stop
them, even as clients called to complain, according to the
settlement agreement.
Fifteen clients paid over $1 million in fees and commissions
to CISC advisers as a result of the inappropriate investment
strategies, FINRA said in the complaint.
Caldwell and its senior executives accepted the offer
without admitting or denying the allegations made by FINRA.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by James Dalgleish)