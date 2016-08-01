NEW YORK Aug 1 The Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority filed a complaint on Monday accusing a New
York broker of defrauding an elderly blind woman of $184,000.
The Wall Street regulator said Northport, New York-based
broker Hank Mark Werner began aggressively trading on the
client's account after her husband died in 2012 and made more
than 700 trades on 200 securities in her account over a three-
year period.
Based on the commissions and mark-ups Werner charged per
trade, which were as high as 4.25 percent, "there was little to
no possibility that the customer would profit from such
trading," according to the complaint.
There was no response to a call to an office given by FINRA
as that of Werner's attorney.
The complaint is the first step in a disciplinary
proceeding. Werner could face a fine, censure or suspension from
the industry.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Dan Grebler)