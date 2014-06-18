June 18 A Florida broker who worked for Morgan
Stanley and Oppenheimer & Co Inc was permanently barred
from the securities industry for using money from a foundation
he headed to fund personal expenses, Wall Street's
industry-funded watchdog said in regulatory documents.
Stuart Siegel, who most recently worked at Oppenheimer & Co
Inc, in Sarasota, Florida, agreed to the ban in a settlement
with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, dated Tuesday.
Siegel did not admit or deny FINRA's allegations, according to
the FINRA document.
Prior to Oppenheimer, Siegel worked at Morgan Stanley in
Venice, Florida. The firm fired him in 2012, citing "concerns
regarding dealings with a private foundation," according to
Siegel's publicly available disclosure report.
Siegel and his lawyer did not return calls requesting
comment. A spokeswoman for Morgan Stanley declined comment. An
Oppenheimer spokesman was not able to immediately comment.
Siegel became president of the private foundation cited in
the case in 1984, after it was established by a client's estate.
FINRA did not identify the foundation, which was set up to
promote Jewish charitable causes, or Siegel's client, according
to the FINRA document.
Morgan Stanley gave Siegel permission to serve as president
at the time, but did not allow him to receive compensation from
the foundation or to serve as its broker. But Siegel as
president had access to the foundation's checking account,
including a debit card in his name.
He used a total of $76,000 of the foundation's funds on at
least nine separate occasions to pay personal expenses, FINRA
said, including $17,000 to pay a personal loan and nearly
$31,000 for his children's' tuition expenses.
Siegel reimbursed the foundation after Morgan Stanley
discovered the payments in 2012.
He joined Oppenheimer last year. Oppenheimer permitted him
to resign in January after learning that FINRA had filed an
enforcement complaint against him, according to Siegel's public
report.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Leslie Adler)