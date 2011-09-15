Sept 15 A former broker accused of sending fake emails about a customer's loan application has been barred from the securities industry.

Nathaniel Aaron Finkin, a former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney broker, was recently barred in a settlement agreement with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Wall Street's self-policing organization, after he sent three fabricated emails to individuals involved in the customer's loan negotiations, according to the settlement document.

Finkin, in the emails, "impersonated personnel" from an outside law firm that Morgan Stanley Smith Barney hired to negotiate the customer's loans, according to the document.

The emails, sent during August and September 2009 from a personal Hotmail account, were made to appear "as if they were sent by a paralegal at the outside law firm," according to the settlement.

The so-called paralegal was supposedly forwarding another email she purportedly received from a lawyer in the firm, according to the settlement.

A Morgan Stanley Smith Barney spokeswoman declined to comment. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney is a joint venture between Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Citigroup Inc. (C.N).

Attempts to reach Finkin weren't successful.

Finkin joined the firm's Harrisburg, Pennsylvania office in 2008 and left less than a year later, according to regulatory filings.

He neither admitted nor denied Finra's findings, but consented to including them in the settlement document. Finkin had no prior disciplinary history, the regulator noted.

A Finra arbitration panel, in 2010, denied Finkin's request to recommend expunging references to inappropriate use of emails from his public disclosure record.

The panel, in that case, found that Finkin sent six unapproved emails from a personal account to clients, according to a ruling.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Walden Siew)