By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 1 A leading Wall Street
regulator on Friday voiced concerns over the U.S. Labor
Department's plan to reduce conflicts at brokers offering
retirement advice, saying some aspects of it do not accurately
reflect how brokers operate.
The Labor Department's draft rule "is a very good faith
effort," said Richard Ketchum, the chief executive of the
self-regulatory organization known as Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority (FINRA), on the sidelines of a
congressional hearing.
But some parts of the draft that describe broker dealing
activity, he said, "don't really describe any broker-dealer
model that I am aware of."
Ketchum's remarks could help bolster the arguments of the
brokerage industry, which has been fiercely lobbying against the
Labor Department's rulemaking effort.
In April, the Labor Department unveiled a draft plan which
calls for brokers who offer retirement advice to enter into
contracts with investors which guarantee they will not steer
clients into high-fee products that are not in their best
interest.
The Labor Department's plan would hold brokers to a higher
"fiduciary standard." Today, brokers meet a lower standard in
which they must sell products that are "suitable."
The industry has said the plan could vastly limit the kinds
of investment options that are available to retirees.
Moreover, the Labor Department only has jurisdiction over a
narrow slice of products, such as sales involving individual
retirement accounts.
For this reason, the industry has pressed for the Securities
and Exchange Commission, which oversees brokerages more broadly,
to take the lead and write a more comprehensive rule that also
preserves investors' choice.
SEC Chair Mary Jo White has said she plans to move ahead to
craft a fiduciary rule for retail brokers.
If a rule is ultimately adopted, FINRA as the primary
on-the-ground self regulator for brokers, would be tasked with
examining firms for compliance with it.
Ketchum told lawmakers on Friday that while the Labor
Department has the power to issue a rule, it should really be
the SEC taking the lead.
"I regret the possibility of having different standards
with... the Labor Department's proposal," he told a House of
Representatives financial services panel.
He later revealed for the first time that FINRA, as well as
the SEC, had discussions with the Labor Department prior to the
draft's release.
He said FINRA is mulling whether to send a comment letter
to the Labor Department, which is currently seeking public
feedback on the draft.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; additional reporting by Suzanne
Barlyn in New York; editing by Andrew Hay)