Dec 1 A massive data collection system that Wall
Street's industry-funded watchdog is pushing in order to ramp up
oversight would cost clearing firms $680 million to build, plus
other costs to the industry that far exceed the regulator's
initial estimates, a major trade group said on Monday.
The plan, known as the Comprehensive Automated Risk Data
System, or CARDS, would require firms to submit vast quantities
of data to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)
in an ongoing stream. FINRA, which introduced the plan in late
2012, could use the data to analyze everything from securities
transactions and asset movements to customers' risk tolerances
and time lines.
CARDS, as proposed, is not necessary for FINRA to carry out
its mission of protecting investors, wrote Ira Hammerman,
general counsel of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets
Association (SIFMA), which represents the largest U.S.
securities brokerages. The proposed data collection would also
"unnecessarily encroach upon the public's rights of liberty and
privacy," Hammerman wrote in a 23-page letter in response to a
FINRA request for input about the plan.
FINRA's plan has been steeped in controversy. Brokerages
have criticized it for being overly broad as well as burdensome
and costly. Richard Ketchum, chief executive of FINRA, sought to
promote the system as a benefit to the industry that would help
eliminate unfounded concerns a brokerage may have engaged in
wrongdoing.
CARDS would require SEC approval.
"We will carefully review all comment letters and will
provide thoughtful response in the rule filing to the SEC," a
FINRA spokeswoman said.
In addition to spending $680 million to build the system,
clearing firms would spend $360 million annually for maintenance
and reporting, SIFMA said. The figures do not include costs for
retail brokerages during a second stage of the project, SIFMA
said. FINRA's initial estimates ranged from $390,000 to $8.3
million per firm.
SIFMA said FINRA's initial analysis is lacking because it
does not provide a comparison of the total costs and benefits.
FINRA's database, which would include information about all
U.S. brokerage accounts for individuals, would become a prime
target for cyber attackers, said SIFMA, which commissioned IBM
to study costs and cybersecurity concerns.
FINRA has said it would not collect customers' personal
details, such as Social Security numbers and names. But savvy
hackers could figure out those identities from information found
in the database, such as large trades of company stock that can
be traced to a company officers, Hammerman said in an interview.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Leslie Adler)