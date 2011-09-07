NEW YORK, Sept 7 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has fined five small broker-dealers for understating commissions, but more than compensating for that by overcharging handling fees.

The fees far exceeded the actual cost of their services, the Wall Street watchdog said on Wednesday.

The handling fees were "designed to serve as a source of additional transaction based remuneration," according to a statement. Brokerages, in some cases, charged a handling fee of almost $100 per transaction and earned "a substantial percentage" of their revenue from the practice, Finra said.

The five brokerages, which agreed to fines ranging from $60,000 to $300,000, are Pointe Capital, Inc. in Boca Raton, Florida.; John Thomas Financial in New York; First Midwest Securities, Inc., in Bloomington, Illinois.; A&F Financial Securities, Inc., in Syosset, New York.; and Salomon Whitney LLC, in Babylon Village, New York.

None of the firms admitted nor denied the allegations, but agreed to Finra's inclusion of certain findings in the settlement orders.

The firms also agreed to adopt new procedures, such as identifying commissions properly in customer's account statements.

"Firms cannot disguise commissions by improperly describing them as charges for ancillary services," Brad Bennett, Finra's enforcement chief, said in a statement.

Charging so-called "handling fees" is a longstanding practice among smaller brokerages, lawyers said. The action, however, reflects a tendency by Finra to pursue smaller brokerages more aggressively than larger ones, said Jonathan Uretsky, a New York-based securities lawyer whose clients include small brokerages.

A lot of small firms may have that practice, but in small amounts, he said.

"The question is really, how problematic is the practice? There's a tipping point after which Finra needs to move in," he said.

A Finra spokeswoman declined to immediately comment.

Representatives from four brokerages didn't return calls requesting comment. A lawyer for John Thomas Financial said the firm is pleased to have resolved its differences with Finra.

